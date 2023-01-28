‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page deemed ‘most handsome man in the world’ based on science

Regé-Jean Page was named the most handsome man in the world, with his face scoring a 93.65% accuracy based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a scientific standard used to measure physical perfection.

The proportion of the 34-year-old actor’s face was analyzed by British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva using a digital face-mapping software, as seen on the latter’s Instagram page last Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly,” De Silva told UK publication Metro. “His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”

Following Page on the list are Australian actor Chris Hemsworth with 93.53% accuracy and American actor Michael B. Jordan with a 93.46% score. Below is the full list of the most handsome men in the world as analyzed by De Silva:

1.Regé-Jean Page

2.Chris Hemsworth

3.Michael B. Jordan

4.Harry Styles

5.Jude Bellingham

6.Robert Pattison

7.Chris Evans

8.George Clooney

9.Henry Golding

10.Dwayne Johnson

Page portrayed Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings and the love interest of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in the first season of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” The British actor also appeared in the 2022 film “The Gray Man,” and is set to star in the upcoming movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves” alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

