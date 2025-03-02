Over 100 houses burned down in 2-hour fire in Mambaling, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to 500 individuals lost their homes in a huge fire in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City during the second day of Fire Prevention Month on Sunday, March 2.

The fire, that hit a densely populated community in Sitio Naba, Brgy. Mambaling, lasted for approximately two hours and burned down P1.5 million worth of properties, fire officials said.

Cebu City firefighters received the fire alarm at 1:20 a.m., and immediately raised it to 2nd alarm as the flames spread quickly to nearby houses, most of which were made from light materials.

However, at 2:05 a.m., roughly 40 minutes after arriving at the scene, firefighters raised it to 3rd alarm as the fire had already affected a total area of 2,700 square meters.

Second and third alarms meant that at least eight and 12 firetrucks, respectively, were needed to put out the fire.

Fortunately, firefighters had the flames under control at 2:29 a.m. and around 30 minutes later, at 3:05 a.m., they officially declared a fireout.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire injured a 32-year-old man, identified as Lando Snani, who sustained first-degree burns on his left shoulder.

Initial findings from fire investigators revealed that the flames originated from a house owned by a certain Jorani Daomani.

The cause of the fire, however, has yet to be determined as of this report.

In the meantime, the latest count showed that a total of 105 houses were affected by Sunday’s fire, of which 100 were completely burned down.

The fire also displaced at least 480 individuals, most of whom are currently staying in nearby barangay gyms and schools. — with Paul Lauro

