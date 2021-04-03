Bridgerton says adieu to the Duke of Hastings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Goodbye Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

This has gotten to be the most painful adieu so far for the original Netflix series, Bridgerton.

In their social media accounts, the series shared a new announcement from Lady Whistledown which states that there will be no more Regé-Jean Page for its second season.

Yes, it hurts, we know.

Page’s character was the talk of the town for the first season as he courts Daphne Bridgerton and opens to her about his dark secrets of the past and eventually welcomes his own child in the tlast episode of season one.

As many fans of the series wait for its return in the hopes to see more of him and Daphne with their child.

But that won’t be the case for this season.

With this announcement, netizens and fans of the show took to social media to express their sadness over Page’s exit.

One of the many celebrities who tune in to the show is fashion mogul and reality star, Kim Kardashian.

As many netizens hope that this is just an April Fool’s Day prank, a lot are also certain this isn’t and is just saddened by the news.

But who knows, we might be able to see him in one of the episodes in the future, knowing how Shonda Rhimes likes to surprise all the viewers.



