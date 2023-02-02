Man looking for missing dumbbells shoots dead two relatives in Talisay, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man from Talisay City shot three of his relatives, two of whom died, apparently after finding out that his dumbbells have been missing.

Police in Talisay City confirmed that they received a shooting alarm in Brgy. San Isidro around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday, February 1, 2023. They identified the suspect as Rogelio Fernandez, a food delivery driver.

Citing the claims from the suspect’s brother, Eugene Fernandez, investigators said Rogelio apparently lost control of his temper when he tried to locate his dumbbells.

Eugene told police that he heard his brother shouting before firing several shots.

Later on, one of the victims, Irene Fernandez, went inside their house with gunshot wounds and asked for help, he added.

Police found out that Rogelio shot three of his relatives, including Irene. The other two victims were identified as Hilda Fernadez, his sister-in-law, and Gilbert Fernandez, his nephew.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital. However, attending physicians declared Hilda and Gilbert dead upon arrival.

Rogelio is now detained at the Talisay City Police Station, and may face double murder charges.

