Victim in downtown Cebu City shooting identified as pawnshop owner, former NBI asset
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have already identified the victim of a shooting that happened in one of Cebu City’s busiest junctions.
Police here confirmed that still unidentified gunmen shot dead Joseph Canonigo around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colon and Panganiban Streets in downtown Cebu City on Monday, Jan. 30.
Canonigo happened to be the owner of a pawnshop based in a commercial building on Colon Street, police said as they recovered several belongings, including multiple IDs, cash, a gun, and several bullets from the victim.
Canonigo was also said to have previously worked as an asset of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), police added.
Enforcers received a shooting alarm in Colon Street at past 5 p.m. on Monday. Citing accounts from witnesses and passersby, Police Staff Sergeant Kitch Daryl Palaña from Pasil Police Station (Station 6) said the assailant pulled the trigger when Canonigo slowed down near a traffic light at the junction.
In the meantime, Palaña told reporters that they continue to investigate and determine possible motives, and the identities of the suspects behind the gruesome killing.

