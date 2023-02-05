China says it strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon

SHANGHAI — China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States’ use of force to attack its airship.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the airship, which Washington has described as a suspected Chinese spy balloon, off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic — and public — spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations.

