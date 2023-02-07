Cordova to host forum to tackle looming power crisis

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Municipality of Cordova is set to conduct a forum to discuss the power crisis that the residents of Mactan Island is about to face.

This was confirmed by Cordova Vice-Mayor Victor “Boyet” Tago.

Tago said that in the forum, they will be inviting concerned national agencies, such as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), among others.

Earlier, the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) cautioned the public about the looming increase on their electricity bill and rotational brownouts, after one of the transmission lines of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) got affected in the digging of roads that was conducted by the contractor of DPWH at the crossing of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City.

MECO’s general manager, Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, said that consumers of MECO can expect a P2 per kilowatt increase on their upcoming bills.

Tago points out that it is very unfair that the consumers would have to suffer from the mistake committed by the contractor of DPWH.

“Naguba dili kita’y hinungdan kita’y papas-anon sa increase. So naa ta, mag-expect pod ta nga in the next coming months, naa ta’y interuptions sa kuryente,” Tago said.

Tago hopes that these agencies or the national government can intervene to lessen the burden of consumers in the expected power rate increase.

He added that he will also be asking the help of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to intervene.



