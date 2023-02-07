Master lists of 4Ps beneficiaries now posted in CV

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The City and Municipal Action Team (C/MAT) has already posted the master lists of potential Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in different areas in Central Visayas.

C/MAT is composed of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 staff from different programs, including the 4Ps city and municipal links.

The master lists, together with a copy of the advisory, were posted in conspicuous places like barangay halls.

Earlier, DSWD-7 announced that they are targeting to enroll 90,242 new 4Ps beneficiaries in the region.

The Cebu province, including the highly urbanized cities, will have 40,817 new beneficiaries, followed by Negros Oriental with 31,625; Bohol with 16,971; and Siquijor with 829.

Potential 4Ps beneficiaries will undergo validation, which will commence after 15 days of posting the master list in the barangay.

The validation will ensure that only eligible beneficiaries will be included in the program. Far-flung areas will have house visits from the DSWD-7 staff.

DSWD-7 also advised potential 4Ps beneficiaries to coordinate with the barangay officials or the city and municipal links on the scheduled community assembly.

The department will also install a grievance help desk during the community assembly to

receive complaints from potential beneficiaries.

The new 4Ps beneficiaries are replacements for those who graduated or exited the program and were already self-sufficient, as well as 4Ps households with children who have completed their senior high school studies and have no monitored eligible children.

The list of potential 4Ps beneficiaries comes from the result of the Listahanan third round of household assessment, which was conducted in 2019.

