Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz hit Willie Revillame’s ‘utang na loob’ remark; TV host says sorry

TV personalities Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz have a bone to pick with Willie Revillame, who recently addressed the critics who he said owed him debts of gratitude after he helped them out in the past, but are now saying snide remarks towards him.

Revillame earlier caught the ire of critics for being “arrogant” when he said during the Fenruary 7 episode of his “Wowowin ” show that he will soon make an accounting of certain unnamed individuals who supposedly owed him but were rejoicing over the supposed temporary halting of ALLTV’s programs.

“Hindi na ako matatakot sa inyong lahat, laban na ito kung laban. Masyado niyo na akong inaapi. Tirahin niyo ako minu-minuto, I don’t care dahil kayo ang may utang na loob sa akin, hindi ako. Tandaan niyo ‘yan,” he was quoted as saying.

(I’m not scared of all of you, this is war. You are all oppressing me. Even if you attack me every minute, I don’t care because you all owe me debts of gratitude. Not me. Remember that.)

In addressing the issue, Fermin touched on the “Wowowin” host’s remarks in a Feb. 8 episode of her radio show “Cristy Ferminute”, saying that the latter should have been aware that helping others should come from the heart, and not from “utang na loob.”

“Pinaka-ayoko po ang nanunumbat. Sabi ko nga, ano man ang ginagawa ng aking kanang kamay, hindi na ipapaalam sa kaliwa. Ngayon, kung tutulong po tayo at isusumbat lang pala natin pagdating ng panahon, huwag na lang tayo tumulong. ‘Yun lang naman ‘yun,” she said.

(I don’t want to remind others that they owe me something. I told myself that whenever I lend my right hand, I wouldn’t announce it to others. Now, if you want to help other people then remind them about it when the time comes, it’s better to not extend a helping hand. That’s all.)

“Anuman ang nagawa natin sa ating kapwa, huwag nating isusumbat. Huwag nating isinusudsod dahil ang paniniwala ko, ang pagtulong sa ating kapwa kapag tayo ay nagpapautang sa Diyos,” she added. “Hindi ko naging ugali kailanman na ang magbigay ng tulong ay isusumbat ko pagdating ng panahon. Inuulit ko, Willie Revillame, hindi kita sisiraan dito kung ‘yun ang iniisip mo para mapatunayan ko sayo kung ano ang tunay na kahulugan ng salitang pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit.”

(Let us not remind other people whether we’ve helped them in the past or not. Let us not pressure them with debts of gratitude, helping others means fulfilling our obligations from God. It’s not in my character to help people, then remind them about it in the future. I want to repeat, Willie Revillame, I am not trying to malign you if that’s what you’ll be thinking of me. I just want to remind you about the true meaning of the words “love” and “empathy.”)

P50,000 check

Meanwhile, Diaz also seemed to be alluding to Revillame when he said that he hoped the TV host was able to blow off some steam in reproaching those who supposedly owned him a favor.

“‘Kayo ang may utang na loob sa akin!’ Sabeeee???!!!! Sana, pagkatapos niyang manumbat ng mga naitulong at nagawa niya sa kapwa, gumaan ang pakiramdam niya. Nabunutan na siya ng tinik. ‘Yung wala siyang pinagsisisihan at pinaninindigan niya kasi para sa kanya, kailangan na niyang manumbat,” he said.

(“You all owe me something!” He really said that? I hope that reminding others about their debts of gratitude and how much you’ve helped them in the past made you feel better. It made you unload something off your chest. I hope he feels the type of relief without any regrets, and he would stand by his remarks because he really just wanted to remind other people.)

The talent manager also claimed that he once accepted a cheque worth P50,000 from him, but he decided to give it to charity because he felt that there were other people who needed it more that he did.

“Oh, by the way. ‘Yung 50K cheque noon, habang ibinibigay niya sa akin ay nakikita ng mga tao sa dressing room niya. Hiyang-hiya man ako eh tinanggap ko pa din. Tapos, idiniretso ko din sa Kapuso Foundation. Naisip ko, mas kailangan ng mga breast cancer patients na itinataguyod namin ang pera kesa kailangan ko. Thank you, ha,” he said.

Diaz further said that with all the help that he had extended, he has not made it a habit to exact payment.

“Hindi ko ugaling manguwenta. Hindi ko ugaling manumbat. Pag ginawa mo nang kusang loob at bukal sa puso ang isang bagay, nakakalimutan mo ‘yon as time goes by. Kasi nga, naturalesa mo ang magbigay at maging mabuti sa kapwa. Alangan namang isa-isahin ko sa kanya ang pagtatanggol ko sa kanya noon eh ginawa ko naman ‘yun nang kusang loob at deserve naman niyang maipagtanggol. ‘Yun ba, tatapatan ko pa ba ‘yon ng presyo? Hindi na,” Diaz added.

(It’s not in my character to count how much others owe me. It’s not in my character to remind other people about their debts of gratitude. If you help others wholeheartedly, you’ll eventually forget about it as time goes by. Because helping others should come naturally. I can’t just count how many times I’ve helped and stood by him in the past, because I’ve done it out of love and I believe that he deserved to be defended. Would I put a price on that? No need.)

Apology ‘from the heart’

The controversial TV host eventually addressed his “utang na loob” remark in a Feb. 8 episode of “Wowowin”, saying that he allowed his emotions towards critics get the best of him.

“Kung anuman po ‘yung nasabi ko, hindi naman ‘yun ay pagsusumbat, ‘yun naman ay galing sa puso kong pagbibigay noon. Kung anuman ‘yung nasabi ko, hindi naman ‘yun [ang aking intensyon] kaya lang siyempre dumarating na ‘yung point na nasasaktan ka, tao ka lang. Binubugbog ka na ng lahat pati ‘yung mga taong natulungan mo dati pati sila nakikisama pa, hindi mo alam bakit,” he said.

(My words were not meant to remind others about how much I’ve helped them in the past. I help others from the heart. If ever I came across in a different way, it was not my intention. Of course, there comes a time where you’re hurt, and you’re only human. People have hurt you many times, even those you’ve helped in the past and are now berating you for your actions. And you don’t know why.)

Revillame also apologized to Fermin, describing the radio host as someone who treated him like he’s her own son.

“Tita Cristy, at sa mga anak mo, I’m sorry galing sa puso ko. I’m very sorry kasi nasaktan kita alam kong ipinaglaban mo ako. Ilang giyera na ‘yung nilabanan natin magmula noong nagsisimula pa lang ako sa ABS[-CBN], noong napunta ako ng TV5, napunta ako ng GMA, nandiyan ka,” he added.

(Tita Cristy, and to your children, I just want to apologize from the heart. I’m very sorry because I’ve hurt your feelings and I know you stood up for me before. We’ve been through many wars together, especially when I used to be in ABS-CBN, when I switched to TV5 and GMA, you were there.)

Revillame has been making headlines since the beginning of the week, after letting out various tirades regarding the alleged temporary shutdown of ALLTV’s programs, although he clarified that the management has yet to make an announcement regarding their rumored break from the air. EDV

