WATCH: Filipina recalls horror of deadly earthquake in Turkey | INQStories

When the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck, Caroline Cengiz, a Filipina who has been living in Turkey for 5 years, thought she will not even make it out of their building in Antakya.

“Noong paglabas namin ng pinto, tumigil yung lindol. Ayun pala pabagsak na yung building namin,” she said.

Caroline and her family survived the deadly quake and is now appealing for help especially for fellow Filipino quake victims in Turkey.

