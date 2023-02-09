100 Olango fishermen receive pump boats through soft loan from Japanese company

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 100 fishermen from Barangay Sabang in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City received pump boats from a Japanese company on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The “Ahon Para sa Nayon” program was initiated by Impact Circle Finance Philippines, Inc., which aims to make more people happy through their financial services focusing on the social impact that values hard workers, and ecosystem development to enrich people’s lives.

The program was in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the City Agriculture and Fisheries Office (CAFO).

The pump boats were distributed through a soft loan, where fisherfolks would only need to pay P95 per day within three years. The payment would be collected on a weekly basis.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who attended the ceremonial turnover of the pump boats to fishermen, expressed his gratitude to the Japanese firm for helping the fishermen to acquire their own pump boats for their livelihood.

Chan said that when super typhoon Odette battered Cebu and the Visayas, some fishermen’s pump boats were destroyed which affected their livelihood.

“We all know that during the typhoon Odette, Olango was badly hit by the typhoon. The eye of the storm was in Olango. Diri gyud niigo ug sa mainland sa Lapu-Lapu. So nahurot ka wash-out, nahurot kaguba ang mga pump boat,” Chan said.

He also urged the fishermen, who were beneficiaries of the program, to religiously pay their obligation so that the company will continue to trust them.

“Ang atong i-garantiya ang atong kaugalingon nga we are a good payer, nga tarungon nato pagbayad if we can pay them, very affordable P3,000 a month,” he added.

Chan said that aside from the loan for the pump boats, the company also promised to extend its services by offering another form of loan, such as an educational loan. /rcg

