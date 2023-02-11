Carbon market vendors offer ‘market-inspired’ bouquets this Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Love powers creativity and practicality.

This Valentine’s season, dry goods and general merchandise vendors in Carbon Market are in for a creativity showdown in the form of unique bouquets.

The never-before-seen bouquets are the subject of the “Mugna sa Gugma” initiative of the Cebu2World Development, Inc. and the Office of the City Markets (OCM).

Interested customers may avail of “market-inspired” bouquets for as low as P300 depending on the products used.

Each bouquet photo will be posted through the Carbon Market Cebu page with the corresponding name of the vendor, price, and contact details.

Mary Joy Bagarea, a local and freelance artist, commends the initiative and encouraged Cebuanos to support local art and business.

“Nindot kaayo nga pamaagi sa ilang pag-endorse sa ila business, like there’s something more than selling dry goods,” she told CDN Digital.

“Creative kaayo sila and very practical pod bitaw na approach para sa karong Valentines and nihatag g’yod sila’g unique ideas. Let’s support our Carbon vendors g’yod,” she added. /rcg

