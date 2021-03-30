In Carbon, 20 vendors penalized for violating market policies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City market authorities on Monday, March 28 apprehended 20 vendors in Carbon Public Market for failing to follow market policies.

Irvin Cabales, chief of the city’s Market Operations Division (MOD), said the vendors, some of whom were selling ingredients for binignit, a popular Lenten staple, were displaying their goods in areas they were not assigned.

“Ato raman tong gitugutan katong maninda but diha ra sa ilang lugar. So ang tendency naninda sila, didto pa gyud naninda sa dili nila mao nga lugar mao na gipangdakop nato,” said Cabales.

(We only allow vendors to sell in their assigned areas. So the tendency there would be that they are selling their goods outside their assigned areas.)

Cabales said the erring vendors were told to pay P500 as an administrative fine, and their goods confiscated.

“Ato nang gihan-ay ang atong mga polisiya sa mga merkado, labi na sa Carbon, karung umaabot nga Semana Santa. Apil na ana ang pag assign sa atong manindahay kung aha ra sila pwede makapaninda ug ikapila na nato na sila gipahibawo ana,” he added.

(We have already laid down the policies for our markets, especially Carbon, in line with Holy Week. This includes assigning vendors their designated areas where to sell their goods. And we have constantly reminded them about it.)

In the meantime, Cabales said at least 18 employees from MOD have already been deputized to issue citation tickets to unauthorized vehicles accessing Carbon Public Market throughout the duration of Holy Week.

“Susbob na atong pagpanakop sa mga private vehicles nga mosulod gyud o moagi og lahi nga agianan”, he said.

(We have started flagging down private vehicles entering Carbon Public Market or those that are trying to access the market through connecting roads.)

It can be recalled that the city government and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last week agreed to temporarily ban private vehicles from accessing Carbon this Holy Week to prevent crowding.

They also closed several roads as means to regulate the influx of marketgoers heading towards the city’s largest wet market. /rcg

RELATED STORY: Police to man Holy Week crowd at Carbon Public Market