Carbon’s Sunday Market now a 3-day-per-week bazaar called the ‘Carbon Night Market’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Carbon Sunday Market-Market will now be a three-day per week bazaar.

And it will be called the Carbon Night Market.

Cebu2World, a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., said that the Carbon Night Market has proven to be a successful crowd drawing food, retail, and entertainment strip since its full opening.

Megawide is the company developing the Carbon Market through a Joint Venture Agreement with the Cebu City government.

In agreement with the Cebu City Market Authority, Cebu2World has decided to open the Night Market from Fridays to Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting last June 24.

Cebu2World Director Cristina Angan says that apart from extending operating days, the Carbon Night Market will also provide more offerings and additional entertainment for the public to enjoy.

“Starting last week, we have extended the Night Market from one day to three days. Because of our growing market, we will also increase the variety of merchants,” Angan said.

From just 30 vendor stalls during its opening last April, the night market now has a total of 100 vendor stalls.

New food selections have also been added for a more exciting Cebuano culinary experience, many of which are specialties at the Carbon Market. These include favorites such as pungko-pungko, siomai, balbacua, larang, and manok Bisaya.

More selections will also be available for international flavors such as Japanese, Korean, and American starting July 2022.

“Week on week, there will be new additions to food selections and other attractions so expect more from the night market this July. We will surely make all Cebuanos, especially families and barkadas, enjoy the night market,” Angan said.

Aside from food, the night market also features attractions such as foot reflexology and tarot reading by residents from the barangays around Carbon. These are Barangays Ermita, Sto. Nino, and San Roque.

The Cebu Artist Guild will also begin showcasing artworks by local artists and provide fun activities like henna tattooing and live portrait sketching in the night market.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Carbon’s Sunday Market Market extended to more days after drawing shoppers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy