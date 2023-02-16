MCIA named Best Airport in Asia 2022 for ‘Under 5M Passengers’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has once again won an award in the international scene.

Aviation networking firm Routes Online named MCIA as the Best Airport in Asia 2022 in Airline and Destination Marketing for the Under 5M Passengers category during the annual Routes’ Awards held in Chiang Mai, Thailand last Feb. 15.

Routes lauded the airport operators’ efforts in airline and destination marketing in supporting airline partners as well as addressing demand for air services.

In 2019, the airport’s Terminal 2 was named the winner of the World Architecture Festival in the Completed Buildings-Transport category.

Aside from the MCIA, the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) also won in the Routes Awards 2023 for the Destination Category.

Routes Online cited DOT’s initiatives in partnering with airports and airlines to ‘reinstate discontinued routes and secure new air services.’

“It has done this through marketing efforts locally and globally, regional travel exchanges and business-to-business meetings, joint campaigns, international roadshows, and familiarisation tours for agents and media,” it added.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s famed Changi Airport emerged as the Overall Winner in the Routes Awards 2023, Routes Online said in a press release.

Aviation experts mentioned Changi’s achievements in increasing its passenger movements as well as mounting more international flights that ultimately made the hub the 7th busiest international airport in the world.

