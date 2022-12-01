More airlines opening flights to new destinations from MCIA — exec

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) is looking forward to more airline companies opening flights from the airport to other countries.

MCIAA general manager Julius Neri Jr. said that with more relaxed health and safety protocols against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), he hoped that more international flights would open in the airport to accommodate more passengers.

Neri said that this would boost the province’s economy, especially in tourism, from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from this, some airline companies are also opening more flights and new destinations.

“We are working on several but not yet to be announced. but aside from new airlines, another important aspect are the existing airlines adding more flights,” Neri said.

Neri said that this includes the new destinations of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Cebu to Bangkok and Baguio, while Korean Air will start a daily flight instead of three times a week.

Aside from that, the MCIAA general manager also said that an airline had opened direct flights from Cebu to Taipei.

With the addition of this new carrier, serving the route, the MCIA or the Mactan Cebu International Airport would now have 13 foreign and 4 Philippine-based airline partners. The MCIA now connects to 27 domestic destinations and 100 international destinations.

RELATED STORIES

MCIA may return to normal operations by November

MCIA welcomed 1.6M passengers from Jan. to May

Domestic flights of Cebu Pacific Air and Cebgo back to MCIA Terminal 1

MCIA welcomed 1.3 million passengers in 2021

DOT outlines efforts to revive tourism industry

DOT chief: Success of tourism industry rests in success of regions

DOT breaches tourism target with over 2 million travelers to PH

/dbs