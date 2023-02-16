Cebu City collects more than P1.4 B in business taxes.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government collected more than P1.4 billion in business taxes from Jan. 5 until Jan. 31, 2023, the latest data from the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) showed.

This is higher than the city’s collection in 2022 at P1,248,662,752.47.

The data also showed that the city’s biggest tax collection was on Jan. 20 at P326.2 million, while the lowest was on Jan. 7 at only P3,995,342.19.

The business permit application and renewal was originally scheduled from Jan. 5 to 20, before the council approved a resolution extending it until Jan. 31 in Robinsons Galleria Cebu and SM City Cebu to accommodate more clients.

Andrew Borres of the BPLO told CDN Digital that they were still gearing to hold the succeeding business permit renewal offsite or in malls.

“Giduha nato ang venue aron di magdasok ang mga tawo. Same procedures. Mas convenient diri ang parking space, CR, and air conditioning,” he said.

(We made it two venues so that the clients would not crowd the venue. Same procedures. It is more convenient here because of the parking space, CR, and air conditioning.)

However, business owners, who failed to pay after the deadline, would be slapped with a penalty of two percent and a surcharge of 25 percent for every month of delay.

Cebu City has 38,549 registered business establishments as of January 2022.

