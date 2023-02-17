Big MMA fight card takes center stage Feb. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the “City Kings Fight League: Prospect” MMA fight card which unfolds tomorrow, February 18, 2023, at the old Sacred Heart School gymnasium along General Maxilom Avenue.

A presser was held earlier on Friday at the Deftac Cebu Vagabond MMA Gym in J. Alcantara Street which was attended by the MMA fighters featured in the card.

The main event fighters, Deftac Cebu Vagabond MMA’s Mark Cuizon and Lapu-Lapu Strikers Isaac Dela Cruz faced each other for the first time during the presser.

They were joined by the promoters Duane Gacasan and Anthony Monzon.

“I’ll continue my best and I will go out there to do my best and put on a show guaranteed,” said Cuizon.

Cuizon and Dela Cruz will battle in a kickboxing match for three rounds.

“Ganahan ko nga tupungan nako iyang experience sa MMA ug ugma na nato mahibaw-an kung asa kutob iyang experience sa fight namo,” said Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz is a replacement for Cuizon’s original opponent who was supposedly scheduled to fight the latter in an MMA bout.

However, according to Gacasan who is also the founder of Deftac Cebu Vagabond MMA Gym Cuizon’s opponent pulled out from the fight.

Gacasan said that they are thankful to Dela Cruz for stepping up to face Cuizon in a kickboxing bout instead of MMA.

OTHER FIGHTS

The rest of the fight card pits Tim Rama vs Francis Pasayloon, Rex Barrientos vs Roel Rosauro, Marcus Congmon vs Mio Tayurang, Daeryoung Kim vs Geno Padilla, Rico Tibon vs EJ Patron, Lourence Pendejito vs Bonifacio Gelbolingo Jr., and Keith Sumalinog vs Carlo Alumios.

“We hope that someday all these prospects will get into the professional MMA and maybe get into a good career. So that’s the goal of having this MMA fight card which is to keep MMA and jiu jitsu scene up and alive,” said Gacasan.

The first bout will start at 6:00 PM. Tickets are priced at P500 (VIP), P300 (standard), and P100 (general admission) and are available at the venue. /rcg

