Resilient center to be built in Jagobiao – Mandaue mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is planning to build a resilient center in Barangay Jagobiao.

Mayor Jonas Cortes during the blessing and turnover of the barangay’s gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 16, said the city had already allocated a budget for the resilient center that would be built beside the Jagobiao Barangay Hall.

The mayor though did not reveal how much budget was allocated and when would it start construction.

The resilient center will house a fire sub-station that will serve Jagobiao and the neighboring barangays.

It will be called North Kabukiran Cluster Resilient Center, said Barangay Captain Michael Masinas.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office would manage the sub-station and would also respond to emergencies like accidents among others, Masinas added.

Offices for Barangay Jagobiao are expected to be put up on the upper floors of the center.

“Bisan og kamo tuod ang labi’ng layo nga barangay sa Mandaue pero kamo’ng tanan aduna gyuy luna sa akoang kasing-kasing. Dili gyud mo namo pasagdahan. Part and parcel sa atoang mission, vision is to make Mandaue a resilient city. Kap ayaw kabalaka kay nasudlan na og pundo aron masugdan na ang resilient center,” said Cortes.

(Even if you are the farthest barangay in Mandaue, but all of you have a part in my heart. I will not ignore you. Part and parcel of our mission, vision is to make Mandaue a resilient city. Cap, don’t worry because we already have a budget so that we can start the resilient center.)

Masinas said that currently, the Barangay Hall is sharing spaces with the barangay’s Health Center ang Sangguniang Kabataan, among others

Meanwhile, Barangay Jagobiao now has its own and new gymnasium after it was turned over to the barangay on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The P8 million worth gymnasium is a project of Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon in coordination with Mayor Cortes, the City Council and Barangay Captain Masinas.

