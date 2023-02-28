Man shot while driving tricycle in Naga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was shot dead while riding his tricycle in Barangay North Poblacion in the City of Naga, Cebu on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Naga City police identified the victim as Cristopher Pugoy Gumera, 31 years old, and a resident of Barangay Balirong in the City of Naga.

Gumera was identified by police through his personal belongings and was later identified by his live-in partner.

According to Police Master Sergeant Jake Catane, investigator of Naga City Police Station, a personnel from a gasoline station in the area called and reported a tricycle driver who had been staying in his vehicle (tangkal-tangkal) for a considerable amount of time around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The people in the gas station heard gunshots and after that, the tricycle stopped near the gas station. That’s all they heard,” Catane said.

The gas station’s security guard, who was on duty that evening, heard the gunfire but didn’t mind to check. A little later, he noticed the tricycle stop on a road near the gas station. He saw the driver slumped on his vehicle.

The guard said he thought the driver was just asleep until he noticed hours after that the driver was still not moving. That’s when they called the police.

Police personnel who proceeded to the scene found out upon checking that the driver sustained a gunshot wound on his back.

When checked by the MDRRMC – Naga, Gumera was already dead.

Investigation is still being conducted in hopes of identifying the suspect and the motive of the killing. | Jessa Ngojo USJR Intern

