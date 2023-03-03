Motorcycle accident in Paknaan, Mandaue claims college student’s life

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A young college student died after getting into an accident while driving his motorcycle along S. Jayme Street in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City past 2 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Police in Mandaue identified the fatality as James Carlo Tongco, 21 years old, who is from Olango Island but is renting a room in Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City.

His back rider, Carl Balonos, 20, from Barangay Paknaan, was injured in the accident.

The motorcycle both were riding crashed into an oncoming cargo van in an interior road in Barangay Paknaan, throwing both motorcycle riders to the ground.

The driver, Tongco, sustained serious injuries and was said to have died on the spot. He was still brought to the Mandaue District Hospital, where he was later declared dead on arrival.

Traffic investigator Police Corporal Darwin Cempron of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office identified the driver of the van as Rance Asilo, 21 years old, from Compostela town, northern Cebu.

The fatality was reportedly a mechanical engineering student of a university in Mandaue City.

/bmjo

