PNP: No meddling in Adamson student’s hazing death case, all-out probe underway

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday warned anyone who will meddle with its investigation on the death of John Matthew Salilig, a 24-year-old Adamson University student who died due to alleged fraternity-related hazing.

“The PNP gives stern warning to anyone, regardless of position or status in life, that the attempt to intervene and meddle in the conduct of investigation and prosecution of the said case will not be tolerated,” the national police force said in a statement.

It added that all units have been tapped “to collaborate, exert utmost effort and maximize all available resources” in solving the case. Salilig attended the initiation rites of Tau Gamma Phi fraternity before he was reported missing on Feb. 18. Ten days later, police found his battered and decomposing remains dumped in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite. An autopsy report showed that Salilig died due to “severe blunt force trauma in the lower extremities. A witness had earlier told the police that Salilig was beaten with a paddle at least 70 times during which he vomited and defecated. At least six Tau Gamma members–Earl Anthony Romero, Tung Cheng Teng, Jerome Balot, Sandro Victorino, Michael Lambert Ritalde and Mark Pedrosa–are facing formal complaints for Salilig’s death. gsg

