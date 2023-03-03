LOOK: QC gov’t converts Payatas dumpsite into bike park

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City has converted the Payatas Controlled Disposal Facility (PCDF) into an eco-friendly park for cyclists.

The bike park, which is located inside the Payatas dumpsite, will be opened to the public soon, according to the local government’s Twitter post.

Belmonte and Assistant City Administrator Alberto Kimpo inspected the bike trails to ensure the safety of cyclists.

“Layon ng lokal na pamahalaan na bigyang-buhay at tuloy tuloy na mapaganda ang PCDF upang mapakinabangan ng mga QCitizen.

Under Section 37 of Republic Act (RA) 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, open dumpsites should be closed in 2004, while controlled dumpsites in 2006.

In response to this, reports said that in 2004, Payatas open dumpsite was converted to a “controlled disposal facility.” In 2011, Payatas “sanitary landfill” started operations and was closed in December 2017.

