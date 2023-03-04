NegOr Gov. Degamo wounded in ‘Pamplona shooting’

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police confirmed that Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was among the wounded victims of the shooting that happened in his residence in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe, in Pamplona town, in Negros Oriental on Saturday morning, March 4.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed that they received a report of this alleged shooting involving Degamo.

However, they have yet to verify the current status of the governor, who was brought, together with other victims, to a nearby hospital after the attack.

According to Pelare, Degamo was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries at the entrance of his residence when ‘a group of persons wearing pixelized uniform and in full battle gear’ shot the governor several times hitting Degamo and some civilians.

The victims were immediately brought to a hospital for medication.

As of this posting, Pelare said that the provincial director of Negros Oriental Police Office (NOPPO), Police Colonel Reynaldo Lizardo, is currently in the area conducting investigation.

Bearis is also on his way to the area to supervise the investigation.

