Pork producers group in CV tells public: Local pork is safe to eat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid cases of the deadly African Swine Flu (ASF), a group of pork producers in Central Visayas assured the public that locally produced meat and pork products are safe for consumption.

The Central Visayas Pork Producers Cooperative (CeViPPCo) made this statement after officials confirmed that ASF has been detected in Carcar City.

“We would like to inform the consuming public that this disease does not affect humans as it is not zoonotic so it is safe to eat local pork,” CeViPPCo wrote.

While saddened over news of ASF entering Cebu, the group said they are continually coordinating with local government officials to help prevent the disease from spreading province-wide.

They also urged fellow pork producers not to panic, and instead do strict biosecurity measures in their own farms to keep the virus away from their livestock.

“Experience has shown that following the biosecurity guidelines and taking prompt action can contain the ASF outbreak. Check points has been set up to control movements of hogs and pork product to/from Carcar City. Continues disease surveillance with blood sampling for laboratory test is being done and supplemented with Information and Education Campaign,” added CeViPPCo.

The Capitol has already prohibited the distribution and transportation of live hogs and pork products from Carcar City.

/bmjo

