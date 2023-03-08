Bohol bans pork, pork products from Cebu, Cebu City due to ASF
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Pork and pork products from Cebu will no longer be allowed entry into Bohol province.
The prohibition is contained in Executive Order No. 11 Series of 2023 which Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado issued and took effect on Tuesday, March 7.
Aumentado issued the EO a day after he called for an emergency meeting with some Capital department heads and representatives of concerned government agencies to discuss the discovery of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in Carcar City, Cebu.
“The Bureau of Animal Industry has identified some areas of Cebu Province as Red (Infected) Zone in their recent ASF zoning classification,” part of the EO read.
The EO also stated that “transport vehicles/carriers coming from the island province of Cebu and Cebu City shall be allowed only at the port areas in the province of Bohol….”
It adds that transport vehicles/ carriers are not allowed outside of the province’s port area.
“The entry [of] imported pork meat passing through the island province of Cebu shall be allowed entry into the province of Bohol provided [that] the boxes / packages shall be opened only in a National Meat Inspection Services (NMIS) accredited cold storage facilities in the province of Bohol,” the EO said.
In addition Bohol province will source swine feeds from other ‘safe areas’ in order to minimize the negative impact of the strict regulation on the local swine feeds.
