Two Top Thai Chefs Collaborate for a Five-Course Fine Dining Experience at Dusit Thani Mactan’s Benjarong Restaurant

If you’re a fan of authentic Thai cuisine, you wouldn’t want to miss out on Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Benjarong Restaurant’s five-course fine dining experience expertly crafted by two of the most talented Thai chefs in the country.

During its “Four Hands, Two Minds, One Flavor” hosting on February 25, 2023, at Dusit Thani Mactan, Benjarong Mactan Thai Chef Thanaphon “Than” Jeenphuad and Benjarong Manila Chef Watcharaphon “Ja” Yongbanthom combined their culinary expertise to create a menu of savory and authentic Thai flavors.





Each dish in the five-course meal is carefully complemented with wine sourced from different parts of the world.

Appetizer

To kick off the authentic fine dining experience, Benjarong prepared a mouthwatering dish of Yum Nuea Yang, featuring tender wagyu beef and a zesty garlic chili lime sauce. This delectable delight is perfectly complemented by a glass of Mulderbosch Rose Sparkling Wine.

Chef Than, the maker of the appetizer, brings an authentic taste of his homeland to every dish he creates. Hailing from the province of Prachinburi in Central Thailand, Chef Than invites you to experience the flavors of his region with popular dishes too like Pad Kra Pao, Tom Yum, and Pad Thai at Benjarong Mactan.









Soup

After the appetizer, get ready to indulge in a savory soup called the Tom Yum Pu Ma Prao On soup, which features succulent shrimp and crab balls, along with tender coconut crab – all served up in a fresh coconut shell. To enhance the flavors of this dish, it is paired with a glass of Alkoomi Riesling wine.

This is a creation of Chef Ja, who has over a decade of experience in creating authentic Thai food for hotels and resorts. She became the Thai Chef de Cuisine at Benjarong in 2015, after a guest appearance on Iron Chef Thailand. With her modern twist on traditional recipes, she elevated the dishes and continues to update the menu. Under her leadership, Benjarong was recognized as one of the hottest new global restaurants by CNN Travel in 2019.

Main Course

Get ready for the main event, which features two delectable main courses, each expertly prepared by talented chefs.

First up is Goong Maung Kron Tord Ka Tiem Prink Tai, a crispy fried lobster dish with hints of garlic and black pepper. This exquisite dish was perfectly paired with a glass of Trinity Hill Chardonnay.

Next is the Panaeng See Krong Kae, a succulent rack of lamb served in a red curry sauce infused with kaffir lime and coconut. Served alongside rice noodles and fresh basil, this dish is sure to tantalize the taste buds. To enhance its flavors, pair it with a glass of Te Mata Gamay wine.

For the perfect finish to your authentic fine dining experience, indulge in the mixed dessert platter. Featuring a trio of sweet treats – Khanom Tom (coconut dumpling), Khanom Touy (coconut pudding), and Khao Niew Mamuang (mango sticky rice) – this dessert is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. To complement these flavors, we recommend pairing it with a glass of Deakin Moscato wine.

With years of experience under their belts, Chef Than and Chef Ja carefully selected the freshest ingredients and honed their cooking techniques to ensure that each dish was bursting with flavor.

From fragrant curries to savory stir-fries, every element of the meal was thoughtfully crafted to transport diners on a delicious journey through Thailand’s rich culinary traditions. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of Thai cuisine or trying it for the first time, Chef Than and Chef Ja’s collaboration is sure to impress even the most discerning taste buds.

Ready to indulge in an unforgettable Thai fine dining experience at Benjarong Mactan? Be sure to make a reservation for this exclusive culinary adventure.

Priced at P5,000+ per person, guests can savor every delectable dish on the menu in an intimate and luxurious setting. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind dining experience!

For table reservations, contact Benjarong Mactan at (+63) 32 888 1388 or by email at [email protected].