Police zeroing in on identity of lone suspect in Toledo City bank heist

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Police said they are still gathering leads to the possible identity of the lone robber who ran away with close to P1 million from a bank in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City on Friday morning, March 10.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they are still continuing their investigation.

He said that they are also not discounting the possibility of a conspiracy.

“Tanan man nga posibilidad atong gi [consider] that’s why ongoing ang atoang pag-imbestiga, gi interview nato naa tay gitan-aw nga mga points para sa kana anguloha atong ma deduce nga wala na siya nga angulo pero as stated earlier apil ba na [conspiracy] sa atong imbestigasyon of course ginatan-aw pud na nato,” Sucalit said.

At past 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10, a man, wearing a red-hooded jacket with an inner blue shirt and a pair of jeans, barged inside the bank armed with an unidentified firearm and declared a holdup.

Just a few minutes later, he was gone along with the P800,000 cash.

Sucalit added that they did not notice any indication that the robbery was done by a group although they are not discounting that possibility.

Sucalit admitted that there were security lapses on the side of the security guard on duty.

“Initial nato nga nakita naa gyuy lapses that’s why we are coordinating yung sa Civil Security Unit nato as to assert yung liabilities ng guard and even yung provider,” he added.

Sucalit reminded all the security officers of financial establishments to be security conscious all the time.

“Although this is an isolated case done by a lone robber base sa information nato, among giawhag ang mga establishments nga naay mga kwarta be it banko, atoang mga pawnshops, atoang mga remittance centers, money exchange and other establishments to be security conscious,” Sucalit said.

He also urged managers or owners of financial establishments to deploy security guards and implement strict security measures. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Bank collector killed in Toledo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP