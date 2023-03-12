Coast Guard K9 unit shows photos of Cessna wreckage in Isabela

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | March 12,2023 - 05:35 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of the wreckage of the Cessna plane that went missing for almost two months were released by the Coast Guard K9 Field Operating Unit on Sunday.

The photos showed the wreckage of the aircraft trapped in between trees.

It can be recalled that the plane wreckage was first located in the mountainous forested area in Divilacan on March 9.

“Sa mismong crash site makikita rin ang mga bangkay na nasa stage of decomposition na at pinaniniwalaang mga sakay ng bumagsak na eroplano,” the Coast Guard K9 field office said.

(Human remains that were already in the stage of decomposition and believed to be the occupants of the crashed plane were found at the crash site itself.)

The said aircraft was first reported missing on January 23. None of the six passengers, including the pilot, survived the crash.

