Missing Cessna plane in Isabela found, says local government

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | March 09,2023 - 01:36 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The missing Cessna plane has already been found somewhere in Isabela, the local government said on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“The missing Cessna has just been found. The condition of the passengers and pilot is still being verified,” the Isabela PDRMMO told reporters in a text message.

“Details are still being gathered,” he added.

A Cessna single-engined plane went missing after departing Cauayan Airport in Isabela on the afternoon of January 23. Six people including the pilots were aboard the missing plane.

TAGS: Cessna, Isabela, missing airplane
