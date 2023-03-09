Missing Cessna plane in Isabela found, says local government

MANILA, Philippines — The missing Cessna plane has already been found somewhere in Isabela, the local government said on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“The missing Cessna has just been found. The condition of the passengers and pilot is still being verified,” the Isabela PDRMMO told reporters in a text message.

“Details are still being gathered,” he added.

A Cessna single-engined plane went missing after departing Cauayan Airport in Isabela on the afternoon of January 23. Six people including the pilots were aboard the missing plane.

RELATED STORIES:

Cessna plane goes missing in Isabela

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP