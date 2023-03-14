Capitol to provide financial aid for farmers in Carcar whose hogs got culled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government vowed to provide cash assistance to owners of swine farms in Carcar City whose livestock got culled as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Capitol would grant hog raisers cash aid up to P5,000 for every pig culled, said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The governor’s announcement came after she decided to suspend culling activities in Carcar City over concerns that it had adversely affected the livelihoods of small-time swine farmers.

“We are giving them compensation. The province will be the one to compensate, that is our help to Carcar,” Garcia said in a recent briefer.

According to recent data, a total of 141 pigs in Carcar City have been culled since the first case of ASF has been detected there last March 1.

Garcia recently ordered the suspension of culling of livestock in ASF-stricken Carcar City.

Aside from this, she also instructed to disinfect hog farms regularly, and for hog raisers to vaccinate their live pigs from cholera and other diseases.

RELATED STORIES

Lechon, chicharon sales in Carcar affected due to ASF scare

Gwen orders temporary stoppage of culling of pigs in ASF-hit Carcar

USDA: PH pork imports poised to increase in 2023

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP