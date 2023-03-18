LOOK: ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo-shik spotted in PH

South Korean star Choi Woo-shik recently visited the Philippines and was seen by Filipino fans while he was reportedly filming for an upcoming project.

The actor reportedly went to Navotas along with his filming crew, as seen in the photos reshared by fan accounts @bae_seju and @kdramamiii on Twitter on Friday, March 17. Choi Woo-shik was wearing a loose shirt and shorts while carrying a backpack on one shoulder.

wooshik is indeed here & I think they are shooting something for murder dieary. enjoy your stay in Philippines & hope the shoot goes well love uu 💛

pic.twitter.com/0jBwf7cpP8 — nini (@kdramamiii) March 16, 2023

he looks so good pls wooshik in the Philippines hits different charought 😩 pic.twitter.com/HV97nE5q3I — nini (@kdramamiii) March 16, 2023

Choi Woo-shik was also spotted walking at the Manila “dolomite beach” while surrounded by what appears to be filming staff. A clip of him was shared by one Rogelio Boco Caligno, a marshal in the area, through his Facebook page last Wednesday, March 15.

Aside from “Parasite,” Choi Woo-shik also starred in several Korean drama films including “Train to Busan,” “Okja,” as well as TV series “Our Beloved Summer.” He is also part of the reality series “In the Soop: Friendcation” and the ongoing show “Jinny’s Kitchen.”

