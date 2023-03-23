Engkwentro 9: Confident Gabunilas promises entertaining fight against Indonesia foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines —ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas promises a highly-entertaining fight against Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu in the main event of “Engkwentro 9” fight card tomorrow, March 24, at the Talisay City sports complex, south Cebu.

Gabunilas, one of ARQ’s banner boxers, expressed his confidence in winning the bout in front of Cebuano boxing fans.

However, complacency won’t be part of his game plan despite his advantages over the Indonesian boxer.

“Duwaon pa man gud ni namo. So, adto na ni makita sa ring tanan kay kamao sad gyud akong kontra. Ang game plan gyud namo kay knockout pero kaya kaayo namo ni siya,” said Gabunilas after the official weigh-in on Thursday.

(We still had to fight. So, it is there in the ring where we will let all see because my opponent also knows how to fight. Our game plan would be a knockout but we can handle him.)

READ: Trainer confident Gabunilas will win in ‘Engkwentro 9’

Height, reach advantage

Gabunilas weighed in at 106lbs, two pounds underweight than the 108lbs contracted weight limit. Hulu tipped the scales at 104lbs.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Carcar City, south Cebu has the height and reach advantage over his Indonesian opponent.

However, Hulu’s pro record can be deceiving as he is a former member of the Indonesian boxing national team in the Olympics. It means he has a vast and experienced amateur record, which makes Gabunilas cautious for tomorrow’s 10-rounder bout.

Gabunilas holds a record of 9 wins with 6 knockouts and 1 defeat, while Hulu has a 2-0-1 (win-loss-draw) slate.

READ: Wenceslao pulls out of Engkwentro 9, to fight for WBF title in South Africa

“Depende ra gyud ni kung unsa iyahang gamiton style ugma. Makaadjust ra ko kung unsa iyahang style. Daghan sad ko og style nga pwede nako maatbang niya. Pareho ra man ni duha nako ka kamot, kusog akong wala ug tuo nga kumo,” Gabunilas said.

(It will depend on what style he will use. I can adjust to what style he will use. I also have a lot of styles that I can use against him. We are the same we have two hands, my left and right fists are also strong.)

Also featured in tomorrow’s fight card are Ramil Macado Jr. (ARQ) vs. Francis Jay Diaz (Cagayan de Oro), Berland Robles (ARQ), vs. Ariston Aton (CDO), Ronvex Capuloy (Big Yellow Boxing Gym) vs. Junriel Jimenez (Cebu City), Kit Ceron Garces (Prime Stag), vs. John Marck Hechanova (Surigao), Angelus Pilapil (ARQ) vs. Jay-ar Galleposo (Zamboanga), and Marco Pumar (Prime Stag) vs. Anthony Galigao (Bohol).

The curtain opener starts at 1:00 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Suarez barges into WBO’s latest Jr. lightweight’s Top 10 world rankings

Suarez brings home three regional titles with TKO win in Australia

Naoya Inoue postpones world title fight after hurting hand

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP