Wenceslao pulls out of Engkwentro 9, to fight for WBF title in South Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao the hard-hitting welterweight prospect of the ARQ Boxing Stable is pulling out from his scheduled bout in the “Engkwentro 9” fight card on March 24, 2023, in Talisay City.

This was after he accepted a bigger offer to fight in South Africa.

The 29-year-old Wenceslao will fight for a World Boxing Foundation (WBF) title on April 30 in South Africa against hometown boxer Thembelani Okolo.

This was announced by ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot to CDN Digital.

“Rodel Wenceslao will not be fighting for Engkwentro 9. He is invited to fight in South Africa against a local fighter there for a WBF title on April 30. Coach Eldo (Cortes) and I will accompany him sa fight. We are finalizing Visa and fight and medical requirements for the said fight,” said Potot.

Wenceslao is supposed to fight NelsoN Tinampay in a 10-rounder bout in the Engkwentro 9.

Wenceslao, one of the very few welterweight prospects in the country is on an impressive six-fight winning streak which ultimately turned his career around.

Wenceslao who is fighting under ARQ’s banner for roughly two years has a record of 19 wins with eight knockouts, 19 losses, and two draws. This will be his fourth time fighting abroad.

He already fought in Vietnam, China, and Thailand. He won in China in 2018 by beating Avzalbek Kuranbaev of Tajikistan via a majority decision.

His most recent bout was against Argie Toguero in December where he won by an eight-round unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Okolo has a 10-5-1 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts. /rcg

