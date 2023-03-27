CSA-Makati says student-athlete dies while playing football

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | March 27,2023 - 08:36 PM
CSA-Makati says student-athlete dies while playing football. Football/soccer stock image. INQUIRER FILES

Football/soccer stock image. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — A student-athlete died after he collapsed while playing football over the weekend, the Colegio San Agustin (CSA) Makati said Monday. But the exact cause of the student’s death remains “unclear.”

“The student was participating in a Football varsity game outside the school when he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived,” the CSA-Makati said in a statement. The student died on Sunday, March 26.

“The cause of death is still unclear at this moment as we were informed that the hospital needs to conduct further examinations,” it added.

CSA-Makati, nevertheless, gave assurance that it is closely coordinating with the student’s family as well as the hospital personnel for more details and for any assistance it can provide.

It also vowed to support those affected by the news, with school guidance counselors and its wellness office available to students who need it.

RELATED STORIES

Student dies after playing with dad’s service gun in Bulacan school

Adamson student found dead after fraternity ‘rites’

It’s official: Dry season begins as amihan bows out

Pagasa warns of danger as extreme heat prevails in Cebu: What to do?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: athlete, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, football, hospital, student
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.