CSA-Makati says student-athlete dies while playing football

MANILA, Philippines — A student-athlete died after he collapsed while playing football over the weekend, the Colegio San Agustin (CSA) Makati said Monday. But the exact cause of the student’s death remains “unclear.”

“The student was participating in a Football varsity game outside the school when he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived,” the CSA-Makati said in a statement. The student died on Sunday, March 26.

“The cause of death is still unclear at this moment as we were informed that the hospital needs to conduct further examinations,” it added.

CSA-Makati, nevertheless, gave assurance that it is closely coordinating with the student’s family as well as the hospital personnel for more details and for any assistance it can provide.

It also vowed to support those affected by the news, with school guidance counselors and its wellness office available to students who need it.

