Pagasa warns of danger as extreme heat prevails in Cebu: What to do?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Since the country entered the dry season or summer a week ago, sweltering heat and humid weather is expected to prevail in the coming months.

Here in Cebu, the state weather bureau continues to remind individuals to take precautionary measures against excessive heat.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) forecasted that heat index here would reach up to 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, March 27.

Heat index temperatures ranging between 38 to 45 degrees Celsius falls under Pagasa’s Extreme Caution and Danger category, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan.

This means prolonged exposure under the sun may lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke, Eclarino added.

What to Do

Heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke can be fatal. In turn, Pagasa-Mactan shared the following recommendations to avoid these.

1. Wear light and breathable clothes, like those made from cotton, to allow air to pass through your body, and your sweat to evaporate.

2. Avoid drinking sugary drinks like soda, and those containing caffeine like coffee and tea. Alcohol and caffeine are diuretics. Consuming diuretics amid intense heat can cause dehydration.

3. Always drink water as staying hydrated in the heat lessens the chances, and prevents you from getting dehydrated and experiencing heat stroke.

4. Avoid intense physical activities at noontime and in the afternoon, otherwise you may suffer heat cramps or heat stroke.

5. As much as possible, stay indoors as prolonged exposure under the heat can be harmful.

In the meantime, Cebu and the rest of the Visayas can expect generally fair weather throughout Monday, with chances of isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

“Magpadayun gihapon ta ug monitor sa atong mga weather advisories,” said Eclarino.

