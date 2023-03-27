Remulla: Suspect in Degamo murder also involved in gov’s 2 failed slay attempts

MANILA, Philippines — One of the suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was also part of two failed assassination attempts against the official, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

The authorities, already has in its custody 10 suspects, nine of which was a direct participant to the killing of the governor and eight others.

Remulla said all the suspects are willingly cooperating with the investigation. But of all the suspects, one has provided a “very vital information.”

“That person was involved not only in the last assassination attempt that succeeded but in two other failed assassination attempts on Governor Degamo,” Remulla said over CNN Philippines.

Remulla, in a subsequent briefing gave details of these two failed attempts–the first was through the use of a rifle grenade.

“But that did not happen…they had problem with distances baka tamaan sila [They had problem with distances because they might get hit.],” Remulla said.

The second attempt, Remulla said was through a sniper but it also did not push through because on the day that it was supposed to be carried out, it was hazy.

The six suspects who last surrendered to the military was already indicted by the government prosecutors for nine counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

