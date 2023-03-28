10 vehicles impounded in inter-agency road clearing operations in Cebu City barangays

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 28,2023 - 05:17 PM

Photo courtesy of CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 10 vehicles that were illegally parked on the sidewalks were impounded in inter-agency road-clearing operations in 13 barangays in Cebu City on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023.

Authorities impounded three motorcycles, four tricycles, and three e-bikes, and issued 24 other citation tickets for various violations.

Barangays covered were Suba, Emita, Pasil, Tupas, Sawang Calero, C.Padilla, Tabada, Alumnos, Pardo, Tagunol, Cogon, Inayawan, and F. Jaca St. in Basak, Cebu City.

The road clearing operation was initiated by members of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team, barangay officials, Cebu City Transportation Office, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), at the barangay level.

It was implemented in accordance with the Road Clearing Memorandum Circular No 2022-085 of the DILG.

