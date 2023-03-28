Revolution is upon us: ‘Hamilton’ is coming to PH in September

The revolution is coming to the Philippines as the hit musical “Hamilton” is set to make its Asian premiere in the Philippines this coming September.

The announcement was made by songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda on theater producer GMG Productions official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 28.

“I am so excited to officially announce that ‘Hamilton’ will be making its Asian premiere in the Philippines. We’ve had so many incredible Filipino company members part of the ‘Hamilton’ pamilya (family) all over the world, and now, we’re bringing the show to your beautiful country very soon. I can’t wait for you to see it,” he said.

This marks the first time that “Hamilton” will go on its first international tour, which will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand in May.

Ticket details are yet to be disclosed, as of this writing, but the production company and Miranda advised fans to sign up for its waitlist which has opened on its official website.

The hit musical, which premiered in 2015, revolves around United States founding father Alexander Hamilton. It received 11 awards and 16 nominations throughout its run, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Awards Best Musical in 2016.

Many Filipino theater actors were included in the production of “Hamilton” throughout its run, including Rachelle Anne Go and Christine Allado at London’s West End and Karla Puno Garcia, Christina Glur, and Marc dela Cruz on Broadway. EDV

