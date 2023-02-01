TEAM impounds at least 10 vehicles for every checkpoint operation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – At least 10 vehicles are being impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency (TEAM) for every checkpoint in the city.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as, said that since January, they have been assisting in the checkpoints conducted by some government offices.

Jumao-as said that the Land Transportation Office, Highway Patrol Group, and Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office are conducting checkpoints which they called one-stop-motor-shop.

He said that this is to possibly prevent carnapping incidents and make sure that vehicles plying on the streets have proper documents.

“Kay ang pagrehistro kutob ra man gyud na December, so nag-expect ta nga narehistro na tanan last year nga 2022, so second week of January naghinay-hinay na ta og checkpoint ana,” said Jumao-as.

He added that they can impound an average of 10 vehicles during every conduct of checkpoint. He said most of the impounded vehicles do not have a valid registration or their drivers do not have a license.

Edgar Tanguan, one of the owners of the impounded vehicles said his motorcycle was impounded during a checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 27, because the registration has already expired.

On Wednesday, February 1, he claimed his motorcycle after renewing its registration and paying his penalty.

“Akoa nalang gyu’ng gi process kay wala koy service padung trabahoan, nakagasto gyud ko’g mga P7,000. Dili nako makulbaan og naay checkpoint,” said Tanguan. /rcg

ALSO READ:

CPPO chief: Gov. Gwen satisfied with provincial checkpoints

CCTO impounds 752 vehicles from July 1 to 15

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP