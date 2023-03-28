2 police officers nabbed for alleged adultery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two active police officers are now in hot waters after they were accused of committing adultery.

The Talibon Police Station confirmed arresting two police officers inside an inn in Brgy. Poblacion in their town on Tuesday afternoon, March 28.

The enforcers apprehended were identified as Police Corporal Mac Louie Dabon and Patrolwoman Analuna Valentos.

According to Police Col. Lorenzo Alfeche Batuan, chief of the Talibon Police Station, they caught Dabon and Valentos checking in at a motel in Brgy. Poblacion around 1:38 p.m.

Dabon, 37, single, is currently assigned at the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division (RPRMD) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), whose headquarters is in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Valentos, 28, is married and presently stationed at the Regional Police Holding Assistance Service, also under PRO-7.

Batuan said Valentos’ husband, identified as Police Patrolman Joel Valentos who is also an active police officer, sought their assistance after suspecting his wife’s infidelity.

The husband, who is assigned to the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), told the police that he believed his wife went to Talibon to meet her paramour.

Dabon and Valentos are currently under the custody of the Talibon Police Station. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Bulacan chief of police slain in encounter with robbery suspects

Village chief in Borbon town accused of ‘adultery’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP