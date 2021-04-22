Village chief in Borbon town accused of ‘adultery’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A village chief in Borbon town, northern Cebu is in hot waters after he was caught allegedly committing adultery.

A report from the Borbon Police Station showed that Eleuterio Comendador, 49, resident and the barangay captain of Bili in Borbon, was apprehended on Wednesday evening, April 21, 2021.

This stemmed from complaints filed by his wife, Darwina Comendador, 44, who told police that she caught her husband and another woman alone in a room in the village chief’s ancestral house in Barangay Bili.

The woman, identified as Arra Oddessa Cabahug, 33, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Borbon, was also nabbed that evening.

Darwina reported that Eleuterio threatened to kill her and their daughter after she caught him with Cabahug, prompting her to seek assistance from the police, who later responded and proceeded to her husband’s ancestral house.

Eleueterio and Cabahug were brought to Borbon Police Station for filing of appropriate charges.

Borbon is a fourth class municipality located approximately 77 kilometers north of Cebu City.

