Priscilla Meirelles goes cryptic as she asks: ‘What to call a female that entertains a married man?

By: March 30, 2023
Priscilla Meirelles. Image: Instagram/@primeirelles

Priscilla Meirelles, wife of actor John Estrada, has intrigued fans after she dropped a cryptic remark about a “female that entertains a married man,” as well as a quote urging a man to “change.”

The Brazilian beauty queen took to her Instagram page to ask her followers, “What to call a female that entertains [a] married man?” The post has since expired but has been re-uploaded by netizens on social media.


Image: Instagram/@primeirelles

Meirelles then showed in a separate post a list of the answers from netizens, quipping how her vocabulary increased with “new meaningful words.”

Image: Instagram/@primeirelles

Meirelles also shared a post from Instagram user @thinkingmindspage which calls for men to change into a person whose qualities they would want for their daughters’ partners.

“Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy like you. Did you smile? No? Then change,” it said.

Image: Instagram/@primeirelles

Meirelles and Estrada tied the knot in a beach wedding in La Union in 2011. The couple, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last Feb. 26, have an 11-year-old daughter named Anechka.  /ra

