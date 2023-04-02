Boxing judge nabbed for reportedly punching game official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A boxing judge was arrested on Saturday evening, April 1, for allegedly punching the acting Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Cebu field office head, after a boxing event that night at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Major Ramil Dugan, chief of Police Station 3 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), identified the arrested person as Edgardo Olalo, 52, a businessman and a judge of a boxing event at the Hoops Dome that night.

Dugan also identified the victim as Jimmy Donton, the officer in charge of GAB Cebu Field Office.

How it happened

According to initial investigation, Donton had just paid Olalo inside the Hoops Dome for his judging chores at the boxing event and the latter left first.

But Olalo allegedly waited for Donton at the lobby, and when Donton arrived there Olalo allegedly punched him several times in the face, causing Donton’s nose to bleed. Donton then called police, who arrested Olalo.

Police Major Dugan said that Olalo would likely face a charge of physical injury.

“Edgar Olalo punched me in the head multiple times resulting to head injuries. Proper charges are now being prepared against him by the authorities, said Donton in a message to CDN Digital when asked about what happened that night.

GAB chairman on incident

GAB Chairman Richard Santos Clarin, for his part, said violence had no place in the industry or their community.

Clarin, who is Donton’s superior, was referring to the alleged punching incident at the Hoops Dome on Saturday.

He said that they were already investigating the incident.

“(I’m) Still getting police info po and Jimmy’s statement. Pero si Jimmy nagpapahinga pa at magpapacheck up,” said Clarin when asked about Donton’s condition.

(I’m still getting police info and Jimmy’s statement. But Jimmy is resting and is having himself checked up.)

CDN Digital tried to contact Olalo through messenger to get his side, but as of this posting, he still has not replied to CDN Digital’s queries.

Boxing judge detained

But according to Police Master Sergeant Jack Lord Pogoy, investigating officer of the LCPO, in a phone interview, that Olalo was still detained at the custodial center at the LCPO headquarters.

When asked what caused the incident, Pogoy said that the suspect had a personal grudge against the victim.

Police Master Sergeant Pogoy said that Olalo allegedly was not satisfied with GAB’s deployment of judges in boxing events.

He also said that there could have been some words exchanged that could have also triggered the incident.

Pogoy said that charges against Olalo would be filed on Monday, April 3.

