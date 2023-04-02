UC Webmasters bag 6 golds in 30th Cebu City Olympics chess competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters bagged six gold medals in the 30th Cebu City Olympics chess competition held at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The Webmasters clinched four gold medals in the individual and team events in the boys and secondary girls divisions, and two more in the elementary girls division.

Their haul were added to UC’s 96 total gold medal haul in the week long inter-school meet to emerge as overall champions in the secondary division. Aside from their staggering gold medal haul, the Webmasters also bagged 42 silvers, and 21 bronzes, while Unit 9 or the Abellana National School finished second with a 48-42-47 (gold-silver-bronze) tally. Unit 4 finished third with a 23-22-23 medal haul.

Leading UC’s woodpushers was Edelyn Vosotros who won all of her matches in the seven-round competition of the girls secondary individual event.

Her teammate Glydel Janine Rodrigo finished second with 5.5 points for silver medal, while Angel Laurice Paradela of the Cebu City National Science High School (CCNSHS) under Unit 1 finished with a bronze medal wit 4.5 points.

Vosotros and Rodrigo also topped the secondary girls team event, while Paradela and Mary Hyacinth Agustin of Unit 1 bagged the silver medal.

Unit 6’s Maria Louville Kimberly Desamparado and Merry Jayme Masculino salvaged the bronze medal.

In the secondary boys competition, John Dave Lavandero scored 6.5 points to capture the gold medal in the individual event, while teammate Luke Symon Lozada settled for silver with a 6.0 total points. Unit 9’s Ian Gabrial Rusiana earned a bronze medal for scoring 5.0 points.

In the team event, Lavandero and Lozada bagged another gold medal as they emerged champions, while Unit 9’s Rusiana and Justin Pacan grabbed the silver medal, while Harvey Ouano and John Ray Abellana of Pardo National High School took home the bronze medal.

In the elementary girls, Loisse Antonette Lozada scored a perfect 7.0 points to emerge champion in the individual event, while Unit 8’s Cherry Rose Cabarles settled for silver with 5.0 points, and Unit 7’s Early Mae Calibud went home with a bronze medal with 5.0 points also.

Lozada teamed up with Adina Vera Kwan to clinch another gold medal for UC in the elementary girls team event. Unit 8 of Cabarles and Sohie Sheena Beran earned a silver medal, while Unit 7’s Calibud and Myles Golosino finished with a bronze medal.

In the elementary boys competition, Unit 8’s Lex Padayao toppped the competition with 6.5 points, while Unit 4’s Rico Mascarinas Jr. settled for silver with 5.5 points, and Unit 8’s MC Luiz Cinco grabbed the bronze medal with 5.0 points.

Unit 8 earned the gold medal in the team event, while Unit 6 for silver, and Unit 4 for bronze.

Behind UC’s spectacular performance in the chess event is their head coach, International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap who is also Toledo-Xignex Trojans’ board one player in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

