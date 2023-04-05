Visita Iglesia: Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at South Road Properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Island of Cebu, regarded as the cradle of Christianity, is home to various beautiful and heritage Catholic churches.

Catholic faithful planning to hold their Visita Iglesia this Holy Week can either reflect and marvel at the historical churches of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Boljoon Church or can wonder at the modern design of the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod located at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

The chapel is dedicated to San Pedro Calungsod, a Catholic-Visayan migrant, sacristan, and missionary catechist who suffered religious persecution and martyrdom in Guam for his missionary works in 1672.

The chapel was consecrated last November 2012.

Three sacred pictures are located on the main altar: a life-size figure of the Blessed Lady Mary wearing a white gown, and on the other side, St. Joseph, her husband and the patron saint of the universal church.

The chapel incorporates 100 walls of different heights and widths.

In a previous interview with Cebu Daily News, New York-based architect Carlos Arnaiz said the chapel design “is meant as a homage to Cebu’s dynamic spirit.”

READ: Pedro’s chapel has 100 walls

“Cebu is the oldest urban center of the Philippines; a place where the original dwellers met the white men from the West; the site of the first Catholic church,” he said in a statement.

Arnaiz said the Church stands as a “sanctuary of stone, sand, and glass from where we can meditate on the changes happening in the world and find strength in our encounter of the inexplicable mysteries of God.”

The feast day of San Pedro Calungsod is celebrate every April 2. / rcg

READ MORE:

‘Be inspired by San Pedro Calungsod’