Priscilla Meirelles tells self amid marital problems with John Estrada: ‘Keep your head up’

Priscilla Meirelles reminded herself to keep her head up as she strives to “rise above” the hurdles in her marriage with actor John Estrada.

The Brazilian beauty queen gave fans a life update alongside a quote from American memoirist Maya Angelou, through her Instagram page on Monday, April 3, 2023.

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them,” the caption read, with the hashtags “keep your head up,” “rise above” and “you got this.”

Meirelles then shared through her Instagram Stories another quote about women empowerment as well as doing right and wrong deeds.

“Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it. Right is right even if no one is doing it,” it said.

Meirelles earlier confirmed through a statement to Philippine Entertainment Portal that her marriage with Estrada has been going through a “rough time” for quite some time now. The beauty queen disclosed that their marital issues were caused by “many reasons,” further hinting that some women want to “destroy and steal” her family.

It can also be noted that one Chiyo dela Vega, a social media personality from Cebu, is being linked to the couple’s marital woes, but Meirelles did not immediately confirm or deny this speculation.

Speculations that Meirelles and Estrada’s marriage is on the rocks earlier arose after she shared a quote urging a man to “change,” and dropped the question, “What to call a female that entertains [a] married man?”

Meirelles and Estrada, who tied the knot in a beach wedding in 2011, have an 11-year-old daughter named Anechka. The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last Feb. 26. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Priscilla Meirelles goes cryptic as she asks: ‘What to call a female that entertains a married man?’

A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem