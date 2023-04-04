350k worth of shabu seized in Brgy. Suba drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anti-narcotics agents in Central Visayas destroyed yet another drug den here on Monday, April 3, leading to the arrest of four suspects and the confiscation of illegal drugs worth P350,000.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confirmed the dismantling of a drug den in Sitio Gen. Gines in Barangay Suba around 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

They also apprehended four suspects, including the subject of the operation identified as Jakeson “Budlat” Latonio.

Latonio, 34, a habal-habal driver, was accused as the caretaker of the drug den, and he also allegedly had the capacity to sell illegal drugs to his patrons between 50 grams to 100 grams per week.

Authorities also arrested three other individuals. They were identified as Aisa Pino, believed to be Latonio’s employee, and drug den visitors Junel Mansing and Retchie Rodrigo.

During Monday’s raid, the agent’s confiscated a total of 50 grams of suspected shabu, the local term for methamphetamine.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, several concerned citizens reported Latonio’s alleged illegal activities. It took the anti-narcotics agency approximately three weeks to monitor the suspect and verify the information they received.

All four arrested will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Drug dens are breeding grounds for violence and criminality and disrupt the peace and order in the community,” said Alcantara. /rcg

