Phivolcs lifts tsunami warning after Catanduanes quake

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, canceled the tsunami warning in Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar as no significant sea level disturbances were observed after the magnitude 6.2 earthquake off Catanduanes town.

“Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since the 08:54 PM earthquake up until this cancellation of the advisory,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its 12:30 am advisory.

“With this, any effects due to minor sea level disturbances have largely passed and therefore [Phivolcs] has now cancelled the recommendations issued for this event,” the advisory further said.

Earlier, Phivolcs reported a tectonic earthquake 150 kilometers southeast of Gigmoto, occurring at 8:54 p.m. with a shallow depth of 72 kilometers.

Due to its magnitude, the tremor is expected to have aftershocks but damage is unlikely.

Office of Civil Defense Joint Information Center head Diego Mariano told reporters in a text message that no damage or casualties had been reported and no evacuation had been conducted.

READ MORE:

Phivolcs raises tsunami warning after 6.6 quake off waters of Catanduanes

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP