Phivolcs raises tsunami warning after 6.6 quake off waters of Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Tuesday raised a tsunami warning in Catanduanes, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off Catanduanes town.

“Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its advisory.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 09:02 PM to 12:54 AM 05 Apr 2023 (PST). These waves may continue for hours,” it added.

Phivolcs said coastal residents of the said provinces should stay away from the beaches and the coast and move farther inland.

“The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves. People are advised to ‘stay away from the beach and not to go to the coast’ of the following provinces until the cancellation of this advisory:

“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to ‘move farther inland.’”

Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” the advisory further stated.

Phivolcs said that the tectonic tremor, which occurred 120 kilometers south east of Gigmoto town at around 8:54 p.m., has a shadow depth of nine kilometers.

The temblor is expected to cause damage and aftershocks are expected.

